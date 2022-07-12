India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023, UN report says

India is expected to pass China as the most populous country in 2023. Both countries are counting over 1.4 billion residents this year and a United Nations report warned on Monday that high fertility rates may challenge economic growth. The world’s population is estimated to reach 8 billion by mid-November of 2022 could grow to 8.5 billion by 2030 and 10.4 billion by 2100 according to this report.

India’s population was 1.21 billion in 2011 and the country deferred the 2021 census due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The report by the UN said over half of the expected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight counties, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Tanzania and India. The report also suggested that 61 counties will see a population decline of 1% due to low fertility.

