Ukraine aims to amass ‘million-strong army’ to recapture south, says defense minister

Ukraine wants to take back the south of the country from Russia using a million-strong army and Nato weapons, according to the defense minister. The areas around the coast of the Black Sea are vital to Ukraine’s economy.

Russia is making progress in taking territory in the eastern Donbas region, there was an attack on a block of flats on Sunday that killed at least 22 people and more are missing. The building was located in Chasiv Yar, near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. These remarks of a counter-attack may be more of a rallying cry than a set plan, as there would not be any operational surprise in this attack now that it has been announced. Ukraine may be announcing this counter attack to force Russia to commit troops to the southern areas of the country away from other areas currently being attacked.

