Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirms resignation, PM’s office says

The Sri Lankan prime minister’s office has confirmed that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign. Protests over Sri Lanka’s financial crisis have worsened, with tens of thousands of protestors storming the residences of both Sri Lankan President and prime minister. The parliament Speaker has said Rajapaksa will resign on July 13.

Mr Rajapaksa has not spoken publicly since his residence was stormed on Saturday and his whereabouts are unknown. He was moved to safety before protestors entered the presidential palace on Saturday. Mr Rajapaksa has been blamed for economic mismanagement and the food and medicine shortages that have continued in the country for months. It has been announced that he will resign on Wednesday, however, he must resign via a letter to the Speaker, something that hasn’t happened yet.

