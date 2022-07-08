Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe has been assassinated during a campaign speech in the southern city of Nara in Japan. He was shot in the neck and immediately collapsed and then was rushed to the hospital. The former Prime Minister was 67 years old and was pronounced dead around 5pm local time, five hours later.

The suspect was tackled and arrested at the scene. Shinzo Abe was the country’s longest serving Prime Minister from 2006-07, and 2012-2020. He is one of Japan’s best-known political figures internationally.

