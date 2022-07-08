CyberNews Briefs

Google Patches Chrome Zero Day Under Attack

08 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Google has announced that a new update to the Chrome browser fixed four vulnerabilities. The new version of Chrome will be rolled out to Windows users over the next several days to mitigate the flaws, particularly one zero-day that is being exploited by attackers. The high severity flaw is a heap buffer overflow bug that lies in WebRTC. The vulnerability was first reported to Google by a security researcher at Avast just one week ago. Google was sure to thank the researchers that worked alongside its own teams to prevent security bugs from reaching the stable channel.

There is currently no additional information regarding how the zero-day bug is exploited and who is currently leveraging it to commit cybersecurity attacks. Google has released some details regarding two other high severity vulnerabilities that were also detected by external researchers, stating that one is a type confusion flaw and the other is a use-after-free flaw in the Chrome OS Shell. All of the bugs have been fixed in the latest update and users should ensure that the patches are implemented as soon as possible to mitigate the threat of attackers exploiting the vulnerabilities.

Read More: Google Patches Chrome Zero Day Under Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Aon Hack Exposed Sensitive Information of 146,000 Customers

July 8, 2022

Apple Announces ‘Lockdown Mode’ to Protect Journalists and Human Rights Workers From Spyware

July 8, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2