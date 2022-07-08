The German lawmakers in the Bundestag ratified Sweden and Finland’s accession into NATO on Friday. The move of Sweden and Finland joining NATO must be approved by all 30 members’ parliaments. The Bundestag approved the process following Canada, Estonia, Denmark and Norway.

Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. Germany had intended to become the first country to ratify the accession, the decision had the backing of political parties across the spectrum in Germany. NATO has formally invited the two countries to join, however, the ratification requires unanimous approval and Turkey’s approval is still uncertain.

Read more: Germany approves Finland and Sweden NATO membership bid