Brazil could face ‘more severe’ election unrest than the US Capitol riot, official warns

A senior elections official has warned that Brazil faces possibly dangerous unrest during the country’s presidential vote. The Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin said there is a risk of unrest more sever than the January 6th insurrection in the United States in 2021.

The elections in October are expected to pit President Jair Bolsonaro against former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. The Organization of the American States (OAS) has agreed to observe the Brazilian elections, and the electoral commission has taken steps to improve transparency and legitimacy of the voting process. The current President Bolsonaro has cast doubt on the electoral process and has asked the military to perform a public count of votes. These comments were first made in August 2021 and prompted a series of demonstrations in the country against the electoral system.

