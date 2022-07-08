Apple Announces ‘Lockdown Mode’ to Protect Journalists and Human Rights Workers From Spyware

On Wednesday, Apple announced a slew of new iPhone security features it calls “Lockdown Mode” aimed to protect journalists and human rights workers from spyware. Lockdown Mode will be available in the fall of this year and offer iPhone users a number of new security features, including blocking message attachment types and disabling link previews. The announcement named the Israeli spyware maker NSO Group and referred more generally to other companies who are in the same field of work developing state-sponsored spyware. Lockdown Mode limits certain functionalities that reduces the potential attack surface that is commonly exploited by spyware.

Apple referred to Lockdown Mode as groundbreaking, stating that it reflects the company’s commitment to protecting users from cyberattacks. Lockdown Mode will also disable some web technologies that could be used for an attack, however, users can exclude certain trusted sites from Lockdown Mode. In addition, the security measures will block service requests and incoming invitations.

