Ukraine has stated it is investigating over 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression that have been allegedly committed by Russia since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has been receiving between 200 and 300 war crime reports a day.

Many of the trials will be held in absentia, but that it is a matter of justice to continue with the prosecutions. Russia denies all war crimes that have allegedly occurred since their invasion on February 24. In May, 600 suspects had been identified and 80 prosecutions had begun. The International Criminal Court has described Ukraine as a crime scene and has sent its largest team of detectives to the country to assist in the investigations.

Read more: 21,000 alleged war crimes being investigated in Ukraine, prosecutor says