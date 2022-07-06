Advanced Phishing Scams Target Middle East and Impersonate UAE Ministry of Human Resources

A new campaign impersonating the Ministry of Human Resources of the UAE government has been uncovered by security researchers at CloudSEK. According to the security agency, the campaign is targeting corporate and government entities across several industries, including finance, travel, hospital, legal, oil, and gas. The campaign was identified via an artificial intelligence powered digital risk monitoring platform created by CloudSEK called XVigil. The threat actors behind the campaign target individual job seekers and businesses via a fake website that closely resembles the legitimate domain belonging to the Ministry of Human Resources.

Security experts believe that there are a total of 43 domains sharing the same registrant information, which means that the campaign could be bigger than previously believed. CloudSEK researchers detected phishing projects that could be leveraged by other threat actors to target user information as well. This includes passwords, documents, crypto wallets, and other highly sensitive information that could be used in further instances of fraud such as identity theft. CloudSEK states that companies should be diligent in determining the source of domains and avoid downloading suspicious documents originating from unknown sources.

