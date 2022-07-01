Global RiskNews Briefs

Kyiv says 18 killed in Odesa strikes

01 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia has launched missile strikes on residential areas in Ukraine’s Odesa region in the southwest. The strikes have killed at least 18 people, including 2 children. Moscow is denying carrying out the strikes. 

The strikes occurred one day after Russia announced the removal of its troops from the Black Sea Snake Island. Russian forces have also captured part of an oil refinery in Lysychansk as it continues to grapple for control of the eastern city.

Read more: Kyiv says 18 killed in Odesa strikes

