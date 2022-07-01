Indigenous leaders agree to call off strikes in Ecuador

An agreement between the government and indigenous leaders in Ecuador has been signed, ending over two weeks of protests. The protestors had been blocking roads and holding rallies to demand action by the government on the rising fuel and food prices.

Some of the protests had turned violent and at least six people may have died in clashes with security forces. In the agreement, Ecuador’s government has agreed to lower the cost of fuel by 15 cents per gallon. This reduction will cost the country $340 million a year, but it is half of what the protestors originally demanded. The government also agreed to consult with indigenous communities before expanding mining and oil developments.

