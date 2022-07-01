Global RiskNews Briefs

Erdogan warns Sweden, Finland that NATO accession can still be blocked

01 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

At the end of the NATO summit on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip ERdogan warned that Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO could still be blocked. Erdogan said that Sweden has promised to extradite 73 people to Turkey. These people have alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the US-based Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan holds responsible for putting together the 2016 coup attempt. 

Erdogan referenced a 10-point memorandum signed between Ankara, Finland and Sweden that recognized the extradition of these individuals. Erdogan warned that if the country’s backtracked on the deal, Turkey’s parliament would be in a position to not ratify the agreement. Erdogan had warned in may that he would block their bid to join NATO unless they would stop what he considers to be supporting “terror” groups that threaten Turkey’s national security. 

