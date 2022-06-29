7 million in Bangladesh need aid after ‘worst floods in memory,’ Red Cross says

Over 7 million people in Bangladesh need shelter and emergency relief after some of the worst flooding to hit South Asia in living memory. The floods have caused hundreds of thousands of homes near the Bangladesh border with India to be underwater and in some areas, entire neighborhoods are submerged.

At least 207 people in Bangladesh and India have died due to the floods that began in April. The rains have caused rivers to overflow and 94% of Bangladesh’s Sunamganj town and 84% of the Sylhet district are submerged. There are power cuts even where the areas are not underwater and the roads leading to the areas underwater are cut off. Save the Children aid organization said the floods have damaged at leas 93,000 homes and 419 primary schools in Sylhet just in May.

