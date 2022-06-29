Global RiskNews Briefs

7 million in Bangladesh need aid after ‘worst floods in memory,’ Red Cross says

29 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Over 7 million people in Bangladesh need shelter and emergency relief after some of the worst flooding to hit South Asia in living memory. The floods have caused hundreds of thousands of homes near the Bangladesh border with India to be underwater and in some areas, entire neighborhoods are submerged. 

At least 207 people in Bangladesh and India have died due to the floods that began in April. The rains have caused rivers to overflow and 94% of Bangladesh’s Sunamganj town and 84% of the Sylhet district are submerged. There are power cuts even where the areas are not underwater and the roads leading to the areas underwater are cut off. Save the Children aid organization said the floods have damaged at leas 93,000 homes and 419 primary schools in Sylhet just in May. 

Read more: 7 million in Bangladesh need aid after ‘worst floods in memory,’ Red Cross says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Dozens killed and millions stranded by India and Bangladesh floods

June 20, 2022

Heavy rains and flooding in South Africa kill 59 people and sweep away roads

April 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2