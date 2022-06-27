AU expresses ‘deep shock’ over deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Nearly two dozen people died while trying to break through a border fence between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave. The African Union expressed its shock about the tragedy and called for an immediate investigation. The chairman of the African Union Commission condemned the “degrading treatment of African Migrants.”

The violence at the attempted border crossing killed at least 23 people. Approximately 2,000 migrants and refugees attempted to climb the metal border fence and caused a stampede that killed the 23 victims. 140 police officers were also wounded in the stampede according to the Moroccan authorities. This was the highest death toll in many years of an attempt to cross the border at Melilla. Melilla and Ceuta are the EU’s only land borders with Africa and are common places for migrants to attempt to cross. The borders are protected by fences with surveillance cameras and barbed wire.

