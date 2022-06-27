Hundreds of people were injured and at least four people were killed after a partof a stadium in El Espinal in Colombia collapsed on Sunday. The stadium is located in Colombia’s western state of Tolima and collapsed during a bullfight.

Citizens were called to evacuate during the tragedy and authorities responded to the scene with as many ambulances as were available. 322 patients arrived at local hospitals after the collapse. No official cause for the collapse has been confirmed, but investigations have already begun.

Read more: At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after collapse at stadium in Colombia