Yodel blames cyber incident for disruption and parcel-tracking problems

Delivery company Yodel stated that technical issues have disrupted its deliveries and services. The company has confirmed that they are working to resolve the disruptions that were caused by a cyber incident. Yodel also confirmed that as soon as they detected the cyber incident, an investigation was launched by internal IT teams and external forensics groups. In addition, the company contacted the relevant authorities. It remains unclear what exactly the cyber intrusion was, but for customers it has resulted in system-wide outages and service delays.

Customers have been complaining about the poor service, including the inability to track packages, for several days. Yodel’s confirmation was accompanied by a new banner posted to its website blaming technical issues for the service delays. For some retailers that use Yodel to distribute deliveries, this means that their products won’t arrive with customers on time. One retailer claimed that the issue had been affecting its deliveries since at least Monday.