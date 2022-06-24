Jordan’s King Backs ‘Middle East NATO’ With a Defined Mission

Jordan’s King Abdullah has announced his support for an alliance of the Middle East countries similar to that of NATO. Jordan is a major US ally and both countries have been looking to defend against Iranian attacks that have hit gulf oil exporters. As a result of the pressure on the US to counter against these attempts, talks of a NATO-like military alliance have emerged. However, this idea is not new and was suggested by former US president Donald Trump as a way to counter Iran.

US President Joe Biden is set to visit the region soon, where the announcement may be discussed further. In addition, Israel released a statement earlier this week confirming an air-defense alliance between the US and regional partners. The alliance has already successfully countered attempts on the behalf of Iran to attack Israel and other regional powers. During his announcement, King Abdullah stated that the vision for a Middle East NATO must be clearly thought out and defined in order to avoid confusion.

