At least 200 civilians killed in western Ethiopia, say reports and officials

Possibly more than 200 civilians have been killed in the Oromia region of Ethiopia by the rebel group the Oromo Liberation Army on Saturday. A police officer reported that most of the victims were ethnic Amharas.

The attack was on the town of Gimbi and was connected to fighting between government forces and the OLA. The Ethiopian Human Right Commission said the attack has left many people injured, has destroyed villages, and has traumatized entire communities. The OLA has denied all allegations of this attack.The group has been designated as a terror organization by the Ethiopian govenment and is accused of targetting civilians, specifically ethnic Amharas. This atrocity is among the worst to hit Ethiopia since fighting in the Tigray region in 2020. Federal forces have secured the area but residents are still asking for assistance for security concerns.

