Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 200 civilians killed in western Ethiopia, say reports and officials

21 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Possibly more than 200 civilians have been killed in the Oromia region of Ethiopia by the rebel group the Oromo Liberation Army on Saturday. A police officer reported that most of the victims were ethnic Amharas. 

The attack was on the town of Gimbi and was connected to fighting between government forces and the OLA. The Ethiopian Human Right Commission said the attack has left many people injured, has destroyed villages, and has traumatized entire communities. The OLA has denied all allegations of this attack.The group has been designated as a terror organization by the Ethiopian govenment and is accused of targetting civilians, specifically ethnic Amharas. This atrocity is among the worst to hit Ethiopia since fighting in the Tigray region in 2020. Federal forces have secured the area but residents are still asking for assistance for security concerns.

Read more: At least 200 civilians killed in western Ethiopia, say reports and officials

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces move towards negotiations

June 16, 2022

Attack on capital’s streets was ‘cruel rampage’ – Scholz

June 9, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2