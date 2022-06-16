15 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Researchers at F5 Labs have identified a new form of Android malware that steals passwords, bank details, and crypto wallets from users. The malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to compromise devices and has been dubbed MaliBot. MaliBot is potentially very dangerous to Android users, as it can also access text messages, steal web browser cookies, and take screen captures from Android devices that have been compromised. The malware seeks to compromise devices by delivering phishing messages to users’ phones via SMS text messages.

MailBot encourages recipients of its phishing message to click on a malicious link that actually downloads malware to their phone. Security researchers have also found two websites that are attempting to distribute MailBot via fraudulent links. One of the sites is a fake copy of a cryptocurrency tracker app with more than one million downloads from the Google Play Store. The malicious software then asks the victim to grant it accessibility permissions that allows it to perform the actions previously mentioned. Android users should be aware of this threat and remain diligent when clicking on links.

Read More: This new Android malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to steal your passwords