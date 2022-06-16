Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces move towards negotiations

21 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

A committee has been formed by the Ethiopian government to negotiate with forces from the Tigray region. This committee was announced on Tuesday to parliament by Prime Minister Ably Ahmed. The committee will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen. A report of the negotiations are expected to be detailed and submitted within 10 to 15 days.

President Ably said the country was committed to peace with the TPLF or any other entity. The president of TPLF said his group was ready for negotiations for peace that would be based on the fundamental principles of human rights, accountability and democracy. After the report is submitted outlining the preconditions, peace talks between the two forces will be announced.

