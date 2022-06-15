Global RiskNews Briefs

El Salvador’s Bitcoin investment suffers amid crypto meltdown

15 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

El Salvador’s government purchased hundreds of coins of bitcoin last year and had announced that cryptocurrency would become a legal tender. El Salvador’s investment, however, is now rapidly losing value. The investment has lost approximately $50 million.

The 2,301 bitcoins amassed by the government since September 2021 were initially worth $103 million. The coins are now worth $51 million. On Monday, bitcoin dropped below $24,000, the lowest level since December 2020. President Nayib Bukele has suggested that his enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency has not decreased despite this setback.

