CyberNews Briefs

State-sponsored Chinese threat actors compromise telecom and network service providers

14 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

A new joint advisory released by the National Security Agency, the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI addressed an issue that pertains to threat actors exploiting previously disclosed vulnerabilities. The matter is targeting organizations in both the private and public sectors, worldwide. The report was created based on knowledge obtained by the agencies and data regarding notable cybersecurity trends including tactics, techniques, and procedures.

It has long been known that threat actors use the fact that some organizations are slow to implement patches for vulnerabilities that have been disclosed to the public to launch attacks against the organizations. Since 2020, the agencies report that Chinese state-sponsored threat actors have conducted large attack campaigns that target these vulnerabilities. Since these attacks do not use their own distinct malware that is used to identify the perpetrator, it makes it more difficult for the threat to be evaluated by cybersecurity professionals.

Read More: State-sponsored Chinese threat actors compromise telecom and network service providers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Brazil’s data protection authority to gain independence from presidential office

June 14, 2022

Researchers Block Two Million Extortion Emails Daily

June 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2