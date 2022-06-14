Final legal challenges to be heard before first flight in Rwanda asylum plan

Four people due to be on the first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda are planning legal challenges before take-off on Tuesday. There are only eight people remaining on the passenger list after dozens of people won legal cases and were removed from the flight. There was a last-ditch effort to block the flight completely but was rejected by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

The flight is expected to cost over £500,000 and ministers are concerned it will disrupt the business of travelers. The flight that takes off Tuesday evening was planned to have dozens of people on board but many people succeeded in their individual appeals against deportation. The policy to transport asylum seekers to Rwanda is pressing ahead with a government spokesperson stating that they will not be deterred from starting the flights. As of Monday night, only eight people are expected to be on board the first flight, unless the last four win their legal appeals.

