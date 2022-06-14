Every bridge leading to key city Severodonetsk destroyed

The local governor of Severodonetsk in Ukraine has announced all bridges to the city have been destroyed. The city is now effectively cut off and delivering supplies and evacuating civilians is now impossible. Russian artillery has forced Ukrainian officials out of the city center as the city has been a top goal for Russia for weeks.

Control of Severodonetsk and the nearby city of Lysychansk would allow Moscow to have control over the Luhansk region in Ukraine, a region largely controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Reports suggest that Russia has about 70% of the city under control and all three bridges into Severodonetsk have been destroyed. A Russian official stated the goal of the Kremlin is to protect the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist regions of Ukraine.

