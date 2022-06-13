Left surge threatens Macron majority in French election

French President Emmanuel Macron is at risk of losing his majority after a challenge from left-wing parties in National Assembly elections this weekend. Jean-Luc’s Mélenchon’s let-green alliance and Macron’s Ensemble finished neck and neck in terms of votes cast in Sunday’s first round of elections.

Next week is the second round of voting and the president will face a battle to win 289 seats to keep his majority. The turnout at the National Assembly elections was historically low at only 47.5%. Jean-Luc Mélenchon encouraged voters to come out next Sunday to reject the policies of Macron’s majority. Emmanuel Macron won a second term in April, but will struggle to pass reforms if he does not have the majority in the Assembly.

