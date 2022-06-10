Global RiskNews Briefs

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years – Putin

10 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Putin has announced that he doesn’t believe that the West will be able to cut off supplies of Russian oil and gas for several years. He said Russian companies will not be concreting over their oil wells. A US official did admit that Russian profits around energy are higher now than they were before the war. 

The EU imports approximately 40% of its gas from Russia but has vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90% by the end of the year. The United States has placed a total embargo on Russian energy products to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. Rising global gas and oil prices, however, does mean that Russian profits could have risen in the past few months despite a reduction in supply.

Read more: West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years – Putin

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russia escalates threats against West in response to cyberattacks

June 10, 2022

Global Drought Conditions and Food Security: Follow the Fertilizer

June 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2