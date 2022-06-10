Syria’s Damascus airport flights suspended after Israeli attack

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

All flights have been suspended out of Damascus International Airport in Syria after an Israeli air attack near the compound. The attack on Friday left damage on the runway of the airport according to the Al-Watan newspaper.

Syrian state media did not mention the airstrike but said flights were suspended due to technical equipment issues. The state media also reported that an Israeli missile had hit several targets in the capital of Damascus and had injured at least one civilian earlier on Friday. The attack was carried out at 4:20a.m. and hit arms depots belonging to the movement Hezbollah as well as other Iran-backed groups near the airport. At least three of these targets were hit in the attack and several people were wounded. Since Syria’s civil war, Israel is expected to have carried out hundreds of air attacks without publicly taking responsibility to prevent Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters from gaining more strength and becoming a threat to Israel.

