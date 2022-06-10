Phishing Hits All-Time High in Q1 2022

Researchers report that the first quarter of 2022 saw an unprecedented number of phishing attacks. The Anti Phishing Working Group (APWG) reported that the number of phishing attacks during the first quarter reached one million for the first time. The APWG, law enforcement, and government coalition collaborated in the new Phishing Activity Trends Report that revealed the record number of attacks. March was the worst month on record for phishing, with 384,291 attacks detected by security researchers.

The financial sector was the most targeted in Q1 2022, receiving 24% of all detected attacks. Webmail and SaaS providers were also popular targets. According to the report, attacks spoofing retailers dropped compared to previous quarters, likely as a result of the busy holiday shopping season. However, attacks against social media services rose from 9% to 13% of all attacks. Security researchers also noting a few major Facebook phishing campaigns that may have targeted millions of users. The campaign was active since 2021 and scaled up significantly in the months of April and May.

