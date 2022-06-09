The UK government has announced that it acquired its first quantum computer, marking its entrance into the quantum arms race. The computer should help to boost the country’s research capacities in cyber defense strategies and other areas of national security. According to the Ministry of Defense, they will work alongside Orca Computing to explore the potential applications of quantum computing as they apply to national defense. Some researchers are calling the introduction of the quantum computer a milestone moment for the UK.

Orca Computing, alongside the ministry, will work on developing scalable quantum computers that integrate with real-world tech. This presents a challenge for current versions, because they run at extremely cold temperatures. Orca Computing has reportedly found a way to operating quantum computing that does not require the extreme temperature controls by using optical fiber rather than silicon. The milestone for the UK will likely bring new challenges and successes in the security and national defense areas.

Read More: UK Joins Quantum Arms Race with First Computer