Attack on capital’s streets was ‘cruel rampage’ – Scholz

A car attack in Berlin on Wednesday left one person dead and 31 injured. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack as a cruel rampage. The attack was carried out by a 29 year old man who is considered to be severely mentally impaired. The man who carried out the attack remains in police custody.

Police believe the attack was intentional and the reason behind the attack will be investigated by officials. The German-American man who carried out the attack is said to be cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Almost all the injured people were students on a school trip celebrating the end of exams. The woman killed in the attack was their school teacher. The attack occurred opposite Breitscheidplatz where a terrorist attack in 2016 killed 12 people. It is unclear if the area was chosen deliberately.

