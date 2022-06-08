ECOWAS unhappy with Mali’s 24-month transition decision

Mali’s military government announced a delay on the return to civilian rule by 24 months on Monday. The 24-month timetable is being implemented starting from March 2022 while negotiations between the military and civilian sides are ongoing. The Economic Community of West African States has announced that it regrets the country’s decision and that a negotiator will continue to discuss with Malian authorities to reach a shorter timeline. The bloc is hoping for a 16 month maximum extension.

ECOWAS imposed stiff sanctions on Mali in January after the military government declined to organize democratic elections for February as was initially planned. The ECOWAS members met in Ghana recently and agreed to not lift these sanctions until the Malian government proposes a shorter transition. Another summit is expected to be held by ECOWAS members before July 3rd.

