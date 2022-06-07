Russia’s United Nations ambassador walked out o fa UN Security Council meeting after being blamed by the European Council president for the global food shortage. Charles Michel blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for causing the global food crisis and said Russia was using the food supplies as a weapon against the developing world. Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian envoy, accused Mr Michel of spreading lies.

Ukraine is a large exporter of cereal grains such as maize and wheat, along with being a large exporter of cooking oil. Russia exports large quantities of grains and fertilizer. The war has caused these exports to stop and the prices of alternate sources to increase drastically. There are millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports, especially in Odesa because of a naval blockade by Russia. Mr Michel said the effects of the war are being seen all over the world and the increase in food prices is forcing people into poverty and destabilizing regions around the world.

Read more: EU blames Russia for food crisis prompting walkout