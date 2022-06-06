South Korea and US fire missiles in warning to North Korea

After North Korea fired a volley of missiles on Sunday, the United States and South Korea launched eight missiles on Monday. South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to respond sternly to provocation from North Korea with missile tests. Suk-yeol mentioned at a war memorial event that North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs are reaching threatening levels beyond the Korean peninsula and around the world.

The US and South Korea hold join military exercises regularly that anger North Korea. Eight surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems were launched by the allies hours after North Kore has fired several missiles off its east coast. This is the second retaliatory act by the US and South Korea in two weeks after a similar move was made after Pyongyang fired missiles immediately after US President Joe Biden visited the region. North Korea is banned by the UN from carrying out nuclear and ballistic weapons tests and has faced sanctions after previous tests.

