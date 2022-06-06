CyberNews Briefs

Russian Ministry Website Reportedly Hacked

06 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Although little information has been clarified, it appears that Russia’s Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Utilities website has been hacked, leaving behind a site that reads “Glory to Ukraine” in Ukrainian. The ministry did acknowledge that the site was unavailable to users, however, it confirmed that no personal data was affected in the breach. The ministry also stated that the hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the disclosure of personal data to the public.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government organizations and the private sector alike have suffered from cyberattacks at an increased rate. State owned news agency TASS and newspaper Kommersant were hacked in February, and in May several major networks were impacted by a hack on Russia’s television listing system. The hacktivist group Anonymous has announced that it will launch a cyberwar against the Russian hacking group Killnet.

