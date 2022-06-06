Mass shooting at Nigeria church kills dozens, says local lawmaker

There was a bloody attack on a church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday. Attackers stormed the church and began randomly shooting according to the legislator representing the Owo constituency in the ONdo State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Olayemi.

The attacks killed at least 28 people. State police were unable to confirm the total number of casualties or the identity of the attackers. The Ondo State Governor vowed to dedicate all available resources to finding those responsible. Attacks such as these are much more rare in southwestern NIgeria than they are in the north. This attack comes one week after another church tragedy when 31 people were killed in a stampede in the southeastern city of Port Harcourt.

