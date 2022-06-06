Gloucester Council IT Systems Still Not Fully Operational Six Months After Cyber-Attack

Gloucester City Council’s IT team has reported that its systems are still impacted from a cyberattack that occurred six months ago. The cyberattack was perpetrated by Russian actors and rendered the systems unoperational. Today, the systems are not operating at their full capacity due to lasting effects from the attack. The authority acknowledge the hack, which took place in December of last year when a phishing sleeper malware was able to breach the council’s system via a third party. The malware was able to encrypt some of the council’s files.

The local authority set aside a significant sum of money to remediate and recover from the incident, however, the bill has surpassed that amount. According to the authority, housing benefit, council tax support, test and trace support payments, housing payments, and other online services were disrupted due to the attack. Some of these operations continue to be impacted today.

