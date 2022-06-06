Evil Corp Pivots LockBit to Dodge U.S. Sanctions

Evil Corp is reportedly distancing itself from its previous signature moves by shifting tactics and tools to prevent identification and continue its nefarious activity. Evil Corp has pivoted to the LockBit ransomware after US sanctions have made it extremely difficult for the group to benefit financially from its activity. Mandiant has been tracking a group it refers to as a financially motivated threat cluster that has numerous overlaps with Evil Corp and is likely just the same group under a different disguise. This group is leveraging a combination of the FakeUpdate infection chain to gain initial access into networks.