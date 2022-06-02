11 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Turkey will now be known as Türkiye in the United Nations from now on. Many international bodies will be asked to make the name change as it is part of a rebranding campaign launched by the Turkish president last year. According to Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye is the best representation of the Turkish people’s values, culture, and civilization.

The United Nations made the change as soon as it received the formal request this week. All exported products will feature the phrase “Made in Türkiye.” Many citizens already know their country as Türkiye, however the anglicized “Turkey” is used widely internationally and even in the country. Government officials support the rebranding move, however, some say it is a distraction as the president is preparing for election next year.

Read more: Turkey wants to be called Türkiye in rebranding move