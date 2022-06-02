Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month

18 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Nearly 200 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced in one month in Haiti’s capital due to a rise in gang violence. The gang violence began increasing in late April in Port-au-Prince as rival gangs began seizing territory with more intensity. More than 16.800 people were forced to leave their homes and shelter in short-term accommodations.

There have been 188 people killed between April 24 and May 26 with at least 92 of these people being non-gang members. There have also been 113 people injured, 12 missing and 49 kidnapped for ransom. There is restricted access to the areas where the clashes are ongoing, therefore the United Nations office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned the numbers could increase. The territorial conflict has caused 11 medical centers and 442 schools to close. The roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country has all been blocked, stopping the movement of people and goods. Haiti is also suffering from high inflation levels and low food security.

