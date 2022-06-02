Scammers Target NFT Discord Channel

A popular Discord bot has been exploited by hackers deploying phishing and scamming attacks. The campaign attempts to persuade users to click on malicious links. Discord is a public chat application that is designed for gamers, but it has gained the attention of crypto owners across the world. Attackers are seeking financial gain via compromising popular nonfungible token (NFT) projects. The founder of Origin protocol released several tweets earlier this month that address the issue. In addition, the founder discussed the integrity of Discord private channels. Perhaps the most shocking part of the tweets, the Origin founder stated that when he reported the issue, it was quickly dismissed by Discord.