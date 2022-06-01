Global RiskNews Briefs

US to send longer-range rockets in latest aid package to Ukraine

01 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

US President Biden announced that the US will be sending more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine following repeated requests. The long-range rockets allow Ukraine to strike enemy forces from larger distances. The US had previously refused to send these additional weapons to Ukraine due to fears that the weapons would be used against targets in Russia. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the move, stating that the US was adding fuel to the fire. 

The German government also pledged to send an air defense system to Ukraine in a separate announcement. The system from Germany is sophisticated and would allow Ukraine to protect entire cities from air attacks by Russian weaponry. President Biden said the weapons aid will allow Kyiv to develop a stronger negotiating position and may make a diplomatic solution more likely as the conflict continues. 

