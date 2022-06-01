Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a report this week, in which its findings regarding surging gang violence in Haiti were detailed. According to OCHA, the rampant gang violence in Port-au-Prince has left nearly 200 dead and thousands more displaced in May alone. The violence reportedly reached a new intensity in April, resulting in 16,800 people abandoning their homes to seek shelter in temporary, albeit safer, accommodations. The flare in violence has impacted dozens of neighborhoods, putting hundreds of families and children at risk.

OCHA reports that at least 92 of the individuals killed between April 24 and May 26 due to gang violence were non-gang members. In addition to the casualties, 113 people were injured, 12 are missing, and 49 were kidnapped for ransom. Local police report that due to the restricted access to areas in which the gang violence is occurring, the actual number of deaths could be far higher.

