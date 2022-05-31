China sends 30 warplanes into Taiwan air defense zone

Taiwan deployed fighters jets to warn off 30 Chinese warplanes from its air defense zone on Monday. This was the biggest incursion by China in Taiwan’s air defense zone since January. The incident occurred only days after US President Joe Biden warned China against invading Taiwan. On Monday, a US official had also visited the island to discuss security with leaders, on the same day as the incursion.

China claims they have been completing training drills in the past few months as their air missions have increased in frequency. These moves have upset Taiwan and increased tensions between the two countries. China believes that Taiwan is a breakaway province. The latest incident included 22 fighters, electronic warfare, warning and antisubmarine aircraft. The Chinese forces flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, not into Taiwan’s airspace itself. China has been flying into Taiwan’s ADIZ for over a year in moves analysts claim are warnings against Taiwan declaring independence formally.

