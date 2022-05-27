China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea for first time since 2006

In a move that was referred to as dangerous and disappointing, Russia and China vetoed a United Nations Security council resolution to increase sanctions on North Korea that was drafted by the United States. The vote is concerning because it could fuel Pyongyang’s nuclear program to develop nuclear missile systems.

North Korea has completed more than a dozen ballistic missile tests this year which violated UN resolutions. These tests caused US officials to argue that another international response was necessary. To pass a resolution, the permanent members of Russia, china, France, the UK, and the United States must all vote “yes” and there must be no vetoes from this group. The 13 other countries in the Security council had voted to adopt the resolution. Russia and China have not previously blocked any of the resolutions since 2006. China’s ambassador argued the sanctions would increase testing and could put more pressure on the humanitarian situation in North Korea.

