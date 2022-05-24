Turkey’s Erdogan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of antagonizing Turkey and has said he will stop talking to the Greek leader as a result. The Turkish President also said he would cancel a meeting between the two countries after he said Mitsotakis recommended to US officials to not seel F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in his recent visit to the United States.

Erdogan also accused Greece of harboring followers to a religious leader Fethullah Gulen who is US based, and Turkey claims was behind a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan says that after the meeting with the United States, the Greek Prime Minister no longer exists for him and he will never agree to meet with him. Erdogan was referring to a speech given to Congress by Mitsotakis on May 17th where he requested that the US not create more instability in NATO’s southeastern region through defense procurement decisions.

