DR Congo military accused of shelling civilians in Rwanda

24 May 2022 OODA Analyst

Rwanda’s military has accused forces from the Democratic Republic of the Congo of cross-border shelling and wounding several civilians. Regional monitors have been asked to investigate as the shelling struck areas in Musanze district Monday morning. 

The Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism is a group of military experts from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and has been asked to investigate. The ICGLR includes 19 countries across south, east and central Africa and was created in 2008 due to continuing conflicts in The Democratic Republic of the Congo. Fighting continues between DRC forces and an armed group called M23.

