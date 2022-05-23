Germany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said the country wants to pursue gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal. The Chancellor announced this on Sunday during his frist trip to Africa as the war in Ukraine has created rising energy and food prices. The three-day tour began in Senegal, which has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to become a large gas producer.

After the invasion of Ukraine, Germany wishes to reduce its reliance on Russia for gas. Germany has initiated talks with Senegalese authorities about liquified natural gas and gas extraction. Senegalese President Macky Sall has stated that Senegal is ready to work to supply European markets with liquified natural gas, projecting the country’s output to reach 2.5 million tons next year and 10 million by 2030. Sall also stated Senegal is keen to work with Germany in the context of gas exploration and liquified natural gas.

