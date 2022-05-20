Modern “Smart” Farm Machinery Vulnerable to Cyber-Attackers

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

A new risk analysis published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence warns that smart farm machinery is vulnerable to malicious attackers, which could have significant implications for global supply chains. The analysis explains how hackers can leverage flaws in agricultural hardware that is used to plant and harvest crops, as well as vulnerabilities in automated crop sprayers, drones, and robotic harvesters. The University of Cambridge’s Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER) stated that large companies are already implementing technology that replaces humans in the field, particularly autonomous ag-bots and decision support systems. However, with these upgrades comes significant risks.

Artificial Intelligence applications has huge potential to improve crop management and agricultural productivity, but potential risks such as cyberattacks should be addressed appropriately. New technologies that will be implemented in the field should be properly tested in experimental settings. In addition, all technology should be tested for cyberattacks and examined for vulnerabilities. Potential risks of cyberattacks on commercial farms include using AI via poisoning datasets, shutting down sprayers, autonomous drones, or robotic harvesters and negatively affecting a large amount of crops.

