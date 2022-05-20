Israeli lawmaker resigns over ‘harassment’ of Palestinians, plunging government into parliamentary minority

Israel’s government lost its parliamentary majority on Thursday after an Arab-Israeli lawmaker resigned. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi is a lawmaker of the left wing Meretz party and accused the leaders of fueling tensions between Israel and Palestine. She opposes the government’s shift right and accused it of harassing her society.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett now only has the support of 59 of the 120 lawmakers of the Knesset and leads a minority government. This points to another round of elections in the country after years of political instability. Rinawie Zoabi wrote in her letter that she believes fully in Arab-Jewish coexistence and believes that this partnership must come from a place of equality. The resignation does not guarantee the downfall of Bennett’s government, however, opposition leaders could secure a fifth parliamentary election if they gain the support of the Knesset.

